Cozine Creek Restoration Project

Filed under News

Students were recently sent a survey asking them to rate their reactions to the Cozine Creek area and some of the issues that they may have with it. The survey was sent on behalf of the Environmental Studies Department to help them assess what they could focus on with their ongoing restoration of the area.

The department of Environmental Studies has been working to restore the area around Cozine Creek for years, concentrating only on the section that is Linfield owns. The area that belongs to the school spans from Baker Street to the pond off Davis Street.

Plans for the area include removing blackberries and ivy and replacing them with native plants. The department is looking into other ways to rejuvenate the area with the hope of making the area more appealing to both students and community members. This project began with work parties in August of last year and will continue for years as the Environmental Studies Department leads the renovations.

The department has been using the area for research, allowing students to examine the water, plants and the history of the creek. Professor Nancy Broshot’s Research Methods in Environmental Science class has been examining the water quality of the creek since spring 2011.

“Students have been, are, and will continue to be a large part of this project,” Broshot said when asked about student involvement on the restoration project.

Aside from Professor Broshot’s Research Methods class the Environmental Problem Solving class also uses the creek area. Last spring the class conducted an inventory of the plants and animals that live around the creek.This spring classes will be working with the Greater Yamhill Watershed Council and the Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District to create management proposals. Along with these organizations the department is making contact with neighbors and neighborhood associations around Cozine Creek to help as well.

Although currently the restoration of the area is limited to classes within the department, they are trying to get more of the Linfield community involved in the project by working with several clubs around campus. They are also hosting work parties April 22 and May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon with the promise of pizza afterwards.

For more information about the restorations project contact Nancy Broshot ([email protected]) or Bill Fleeger ([email protected]).