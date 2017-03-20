Catball makes an appearance in the sunshine state





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Linfield Catball has been in Clermont, Florida all weekend, participating in a six game softball tournament.

The Wildcats won their first game against Tufts on Saturday, 4-2, but box scores for that game were unavailable.

Next the Wildcats took on Lake Forest.

Starting in the pitcher’s circle for Linfield, Brooke Chapman, ‘17, had two strikeouts and only one walk. Brynn Lio, ‘17, was her relief.

Cheyenne Fletcher, ‘18, had three hits and four RBIs for Linfield. Erin Kinney, ‘17, Melanie Oord, ‘18, Daniel Duman, ‘17, and Emily Allen, ‘18, each had two hits for the Wildcats.

In both the second and the fourth innings, Linfield converted their four hits to four runs, eventually outscoring Lake Forest and winning game two, 11-4.

On Sunday morning the ‘Cats played their third game against Benedictine.

Shelby Saylors, ‘19, and Chapman pitched for the Wildcats in game three.

Oord, Kinney, Allen, Alissa Bus, ‘17, Kenzie Schmoll, ‘17, and Kaela Ingram, ‘17, each had one hit for the ‘Cats.

Linfield got off to a late start by not scoring in the first six innings. They rallied at the seventh inning, scoring six runs, but it wasn’t enough to outscore Benedictine. The Wildcats lost game three, 6-7.

After Benedictine, the ‘Cats warmed up to play Worcester State for their fourth game.

Lio started as the pitcher for Linfield, and Tanna Benson, the sophomore reliever, had two strikeouts and didn’t give up a single walk.

Fletcher, Allen, and Kinney both had three hits for Linfield, and Daniel Duman, ‘17, had two. Duman had two RBIs, Kinney had three, and Allen had an impressive six RBIs against Worcester.

The Wildcats scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the the third, and two in the fourth. Worcester State couldn’t keep up with Linfield, so the game ended via the mercy rule after five innings. Linfield won game four, 16-1.

Linfield softball has two more games in Florida. On Monday, March 20, the ‘Cats suit up to play their final two games against St. Thomas and UW-Stevens Point.