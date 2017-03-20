Cats’ Shutdown Pioneers at Home





The Wildcats take out Lewis and Clark 3 – 1 on a bright and warm Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats showcased the clutch pitching of Sophomore Cason Cunningham. Cunningham and the rest of the defense held the Pioneers to only one score.

Cunningham was a menace to the Pioneers by having 12 strikeouts and only allowing three hits compared the Wildcats’ seven.

The weather was perfect for a ball game with the fans there to show their support and direct their verbal aggression on to Umpire.

The scoring started on the bottom of the second with the ’Cats drawing first blood with Freshmen Levi Horner-Villa, Junior Ryan Ross, and Junior Alex Hendra-Brown all coming in for a score.

It would take Lewis and Clark to the sixth innings to get on the board. Lewis and Clark Senior Nick Lockwood scored their first and only run of the day.

With the win at home, the Wildcats now stand with a record of 7-5 for the Northwest Conference and a 10-7 record overall, keeping the team in third place and two games from Willamette.

The Wildcats are back on the road on March 25 to take on Chapman.