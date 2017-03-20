Women’s tennis dominates GFU, Colorado, Willamette





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Wildcats carried momentum from previous weekends into this mid-week match against George Fox and claimed the match 9-0 on Wednesday evening.

Riley Clayeaux, ‘20, and Basia Kopecka, ‘18, grabbed a win early to set the tone for the rest of the match 8-3. Michelle Ly, ‘20, and Marisa Doveri, ‘18, shut out their opponents 8-0 at number three doubles. Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, finished the Bruins off by a score of 8-6.

In singles action, the Wildcats followed suit. Harris got the ‘Cats within a point of clinching the match with her victory at number two singles. Riddle, Kopecka, Clayeaux, Doveri, and Sweet were also victorious in their singles matches.

“It feels great to have had such a successful week after some long hard matches at the beginning of the season. I think this week really showed our depth as a team from top to bottom and our ability to mix things up and be flexible,” said Riddle.

The women’s team would continue to play three matches in five days and would continue to show their strength and endurance to host a non-conference match against Colorado College and ace them 9-0.

They shook up their line-up a bit. Riddle and Kopecka were a pair at first doubles and shut them out quickly 8-0. Doveri and Ly won 8-1. Courtney Mostul, ‘17, and McKenna Stephenson, ‘20, won 8-5.

Singles were no different once again. Doveri, Clayeux, Kelsey Bartlett, ‘20, Ly, Jesse Vezo, ‘20, and Sierra Lemon, ‘18 were victorious.

On Sunday, the women traveled to Salem to face the Willamette Bearcats and had no trouble acing them 9-0.

Stephenson and Kopecka stepped up at one doubles with a clear victory 8-1. Vezo and Bartlett beat their opponents 8-2. Lemon and Sweet swept their opponents 8-1. The ‘Cats were leading 3-0 going into singles play.

Harris stepped up into the one singles position and won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Clayeaux won decisively 6-1, 6-2. Sweet posted her seventh victory for her seventh victory of the season notching a score of a double bagel 6-0, 6-0.

Ly also double bageled her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Lemon won 6-0, 6-1 and Mostul at six singles won 6-3, 6-2.

The Wildcats are 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Northwest Conference. Next, they travel to Texas to play four non-conference matches against UT Tyler on Saturday, March 25.

On going to Texas, “We have got to play some really good teams and this will help us improve. Overall, I’m excited for a week of tough competition!” said Riddle.

On the remainder of the season with the halfway point already passed, “I just want us to go out ready for every match and fight for everything. We are aiming high and will work hard to earn the top spot,” said Riddle.