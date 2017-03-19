The Current State of International Wine Marketing





Alex Gambal, owner of Maison Alex Gambal winery, majored in History from UNC Chapel Hill and began a career in real estate in Washington DC. Gambal attended viticulture school in Beaune and decided to move to Burgundy, a region in France, in 1993.

“He is the first American to have purchased and made wine from a vineyard. Alex is a friend to many people in the Oregon wine industry ” Linfield College President, Thomas Hellie said.

Gambal did not exaggerate the dire circumstances his winery is in. “We are producing wine way under our production costs and this is a problem. One of the biggest problems problems is we don’t know how many acres are in Burgundy,” Gambal said.

Hectares are a metric unit of square measure. “Been producing around ten to 20 hectares. Instead of producing around 22 barrels per hectares, we’ve been producing around four to nine barrels per hectares,” Gambal said. “Around 60% less than what we need to break even,” Gambal added.

“All of the wine costs the same to farm. 8 or 9 thousand an acre. This year it costs around 12 thousand an acre,” Gambal said.

“Hail, super hot weather, and a drought have contributed to this problem. I lost close to 80 percent of my vines due to the unpredictable weather” Gambal said.

“Beaune is primarily an export project. We don’t sell direct. We are at the end of the food chain. Low yields and high fix cost equals burgundy is changing. The cost is going up while the supply is going down,” Gambal said.

“Fascinating to see how it all falls out in the next ten years,” Gambal said.

“It is a seven times coefficient, because we have to export,” Gambal said.

“Could lose and will lose market share. People can’t get enough of Pinot and Chardonnay. American’s love sugar. American’s love Coca-Cola,” Gambal said.

“The wine industry is a lousy marketing business. All trying to do our own thing,” Gambal said.

Gambal provided some insight into the behind the scenes of his vineyard. “We have hail insurance. After the deductible, it about covers our cost of production. We make our money off the bottle. Everyone’s cost is the same, everyone’s rent is about the same. Most people don’t own their own vines. They are rented,” Gambal said.

Gambal ended his talk on a solemn note. “I don’t know the solution. It’s never been like this before. If we have a normal harvest, it’ll be two to three years before were back in balance,” Gambal said.

The talk was a part of the Wine Lecture Series which features speakers from around the world covering diverse topics in wine.