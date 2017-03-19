Spring break – homework catchup or actually a break?





Filed under Opinion

Students are looking forward to spring break, but some teachers have other plans.

It seems like we all have that one teacher that says, “You have all of spring break to work on this assignment,” or there’s that one assignment that was assigned a week or two ago, and it’s due after break.

The question of homework catch-up seems to be dependent on the class and the student. A lot of students, myself included, would push things that are due after spring break to the back burner. But if one so chooses to get it all done before break, then that week is open for doing whatever one wants.

Most students do not like being assignment something right before break, especially if there are other assignments due after break. A week can fly by when break is happening, and the urge to procrastinate will be at its all-time high!

A lot of students will be on campus during spring break, but what about those who have plans to travel? Whether it be camping or flying back home to visit family, assignments will not only be less of a priority, but it is a lot harder to concentrate and do well on assignments during travel.

I don’t think there’s much of an argument that all students want a week of rest in the middle of the second semester. There are always complaints about that spring break project.

I personally think that there should not be any assignments during spring break, because if there are, then it is not really a break. College students are fully capable to keep material fresh for the following week on their own. Should teachers cut some students some slack, students are given great power and responsibility to do what it takes to succeed.

Breaks are proven to give students benefits like doing volunteer work, relieving some stress over school work and to have time to have some fun, which maintains a healthy mentality. And, of course, it is always good to experience and learn things off campus.