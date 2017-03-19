ASLC presents three different acts for Wildstock this year





Filed under Opinion

This year’s Wildstock is a two day event. The first night is the world’s wildest glow party. The next night features three artists: Angie Keilhauer, a country singer; The Burgeoning, alternative indie rockers; and The Rej3tz, L.A. based hip hop artists.

Angie Keilhauer was born in El Salvador and resides in Marietta, Georgia. Keilhauer is 25 years old and can sing in Spanish, previously singing on lines of Carnival Cruises. She was a contestant on the past season of NBC’s The Voice until the knockout rounds. Keilhauer’s genre is folk but it seems more Country to me. She plays the guitar and has a great fire in her voice, much like that of Carrie Underwood’s. Keilhauer is similar to previous Wildstock act Maddie & Tae.

The Burgeoning consists of brothers Logan Thierjung, playing rhythm guitar and leading vocalist, Alex Thierjung on the bass, Brandon Bradley playing drums, and Mark Menkevich as the leading guitarist, keyboarder and synthesizer. They are and updated sound of rock music from Philadelphia. The Loud Dreams EP is out now, their music calming, with an upbeat melody. For fans of previous Wildstock act Augustana, The Burgeoning is similar yet sounds better live.

The Rej3tz, LA-based hip hop artists, went viral in late 2010 with their single “Cat Daddy” which has over 70 million views on YouTube. The song inspired a famous dance and video which Chris Brown appeared in. A song titled “Let me Love You” featured Chris Brown and Blaq Tuxedo and was released in 2016, from their most recent mixtape “Homeless Billionaries.” We haven’t had a hip-hop artist before but this should add an exciting sound to Wildstock.

Each artist represents a different genre, so each should meet different students’ music taste. As there are three acts, each one will be shorter which allows audience members the chance to listen to their favorite as well as become a fan of a different genre or musical act.