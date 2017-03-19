Alexis Michael





Features

“When I feel empowered, I am living life on my own terms, and I am confident in my abilities and where I am going in life,” said Alexis Michael, ‘17.

Alexis Michael is a senior mass communications and marketing double major and a sports marketing minor at Linfield College.

She is a member of the sorority Alpha-Phi, runs the social media account for the Nicholson Library, is part of the student social media committee and also participates in collegiate level softball.

There is no doubt that Michael has a tight schedule filled with academics, meetings and practices. For some, that schedule would be difficult to handle. But she doesn’t stop there.

While also balancing academics and extracurricular activities, she works for a social media based cosmetics company, Younique. This company allows her to sell cosmetics through the use of different social media platforms.

With over 27.1 thousand followers on her Instagram and over three thousand followers on Facebook, it is clear that she has been successful in using the correct tactics to sell her products. Aside from selling products for her company, she is in charge of teaching and mentoring other women who wish to successfully sell and build a social media presence all while representing Younique Cosmetics.

“If you would have told three years ago that I would have a team of 130 women, I would say you’re absolutely crazy,” said Michael.

She loves what she does because she gets to impact other women’s lives everyday. You can follow Michael on her instagram account: @youniquebyalexis.