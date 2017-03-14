Yangchen, Maier win ASLC election

Close Tenzin Yangchen, '18, reacts to learning that she won this year's ASLC election. She will be ASLC president for the 2017-18 school year. Malia Riggs/staff Malia Riggs/staff Tenzin Yangchen, '18, reacts to learning that she won this year's ASLC election. She will be ASLC president for the 2017-18 school year.





Filed under News

Tenzin Yangchen, ‘18, and Alleta Maier, ‘18, won this year’s election for president and vice president of ASLC for the 2017-18 school year.

Yanchen won the presidency by 59 percent, securing 382 votes. Noah Berg, ‘18, lost, receiving 223 votes, giving him 34 percent of the vote.

Maier won the vice president position by 47 percent, securing 308 votes. Jacob Jackson, ‘18, received 229 votes putting him in a close second with 35 percent of the vote.

“The candidates campaigned really well. They utilized social media, posters and advertised around campus,” said current vice president Mikenna Whatley, ‘17.

The election polls closed Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and were calculated by current members of the cabinet.

A total of 644 votes were counted in all, meaning that 42 percent of the student body voted in this year’s election.

“The voter turnout for this year was great, there were a lot of interesting people running,” said current ASLC president Nathan Pellatz,‘17.