Lone Freshman wins against NWC Top Team





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Jose Luis Rojas, ‘20, has stepped up playing first singles and was the lone Wildcat to record a win for Linfield against the reigning Northwest Conference Champion Whitman Blues. Rojas went a full three sets and confidently fought back, capturing a victory 6-4, 2-6, 8-6 (10-8).

The Wildcats teammates were unable to find similar success. Nathan Saragoza, ‘19, dropped 6-1, 6-1 at number two singles. Trent Prussing, ‘19, lost 6-2, 6-2 at number three. John Lutaaya, ‘20, at fourth singles went down in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Jacob Mangan, ‘19, fell at number six with an identical score. Charlie Farrenkopf, ‘17, battled but could not capture a win, 6-0, 6-2.

The Blues were victorious in doubles action. Tyler Linscott, ‘17, and Rojas lost 8-3. Carter Pentz, ‘19, and Eric Rutherford, ‘19, dropped their match with the same score. Saragoza and Farrenkopf fell 8-6.

Next up, the Wildcats face Colorado College at the Linfield Tennis Center on Saturday.