Women’s Tennis

The Wildcats were victorious on the road in Eastern Washington against Whitman, coming away with a tight 5-4 win.

Number three doubles played by Marisa Doveri, ‘18, and Michelle Ly, ‘20, grabbed the first point for Linfield, winning 8-5. Number two doubles played by Basia Kopecka, ‘18, and Riley Clayeux, ‘20, fell 8-4. And the top flight played by Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, played a close match and came away with the win 8-6. Doveri and Ly as well as Riddle and Harris are undefeated on the season thus far.

Riddle playing first singles won in straight sets, but it was a close match 7-5, 6-4. Clayeux played fourth singles and lost 6-1, 6-3. Doveri faced an opponent who has been very successful across conference play and played tough, taking it to three sets, but came out on the losing end 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Harris at second singles also went three sets and battled to the end, but also lost 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Kopecka at fifth singles tied the team score 4-4 and claimed a victory with some adversity. She went through the first set and half of the second and had to use a new racquet due to her strings breaking. She won 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

The deciding match was on the freshman, Sarah Sweet, ‘20, who rolled past her opponent 6-1, 6-1.

The Linfield Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Northwest Conference. This was Whitman’s second loss of the season.

Next up, the Wildcats will be kept busy as they look toward three matches on the upcoming week. On Wednesday at 3:30 in the afternoon, the George Fox Bruins are paying a visit to Linfield. On Saturday, a non-conference match against Colorado College at 2pm and on Sunday, playing a conference match at Willamette at 1pm.