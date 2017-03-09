Four bands to headline Wildstock weekend

Four bands ranging from EDM to country to indie rock to hip hop will headline this year’s Wildstock Weekend May 12-13.

The Linfield College Activites Team announced who would be performing at the event in a promo video this weekend.

Friday, May 12, will feature an EDM music dance party in the upper gym of the HPPA, with the theme being “neon circus” or “neon carnival,” according to Cruz Morey, ASLC Vice President of Programming and coordinator of Wildstock.

There will be carnival booths with games, a photo area and food during the Friday portion of the music event.

On Saturday, May 13, three headliner artists will perform and one student performer will perform at the beginning of the show taking place again on the IM field this year. The student performer will be selected in April.

The first singer on Saturday is Angie Keilhauer, a singer song writer who has appeared on NBC’s “The Voice.” “The majority of her stuff is kind of country-esque but she also sings fluent Spanish, which is also cool and the reason why we chose her because she’s really versatile,” Morey said.

The second band of the day is the Philadelphia based band, The Burgeoning.

“They are kind of a up and coming kind of deal. Pretty young guys, pretty hype, so they are just fun to watch,” Morey said.