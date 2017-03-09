Four bands to headline Wildstock weekend
March 9, 2017
Filed under News
Four bands ranging from EDM to country to indie rock to hip hop will headline this year’s Wildstock Weekend May 12-13.
The Linfield College Activites Team announced who would be performing at the event in a promo video this weekend.
Friday, May 12, will feature an EDM music dance party in the upper gym of the HPPA, with the theme being “neon circus” or “neon carnival,” according to Cruz Morey, ASLC Vice President of Programming and coordinator of Wildstock.
There will be carnival booths with games, a photo area and food during the Friday portion of the music event.
On Saturday, May 13, three headliner artists will perform and one student performer will perform at the beginning of the show taking place again on the IM field this year. The student performer will be selected in April.
The first singer on Saturday is Angie Keilhauer, a singer song writer who has appeared on NBC’s “The Voice.” “The majority of her stuff is kind of country-esque but she also sings fluent Spanish, which is also cool and the reason why we chose her because she’s really versatile,” Morey said.
The second band of the day is the Philadelphia based band, The Burgeoning.
“They are kind of a up and coming kind of deal. Pretty young guys, pretty hype, so they are just fun to watch,” Morey said.
The third performer of the day is the Los Angeles based band, The Rej3ctz. The band focuses on hip-hop music.
This year, there will not be any inflatables on the IM field as was the case in past years.
“It’s going to be more of like an outdoor festival. Kind of like some of the outdoor Cat Cab’s we’ve had in the past,” Morey said.
Morey said that ASLC is trying to get food trucks to come to the event. There will be artists who work in body paint at the event as a well as a balloon animal artist.
Returning students and upperclassmen will recognize that the music event has become a two-day instead of a one-day event. “The main reason why was to try something new with the resources I had,” Morey said.
“In the past there’s the weekend Wildstock happens and usually there’s one group on campus that can’t go to it like softball, baseball, theater so I at least wanted to do two days so if you can’t go to one day than you can at least do another day, Morey said.
Morey said that LCAT didn’t find the bands that will be performing until they saw them in November at NACA (National Association of College Activities).
Morey estimated that the whole event costs around $50,000. The event is closed to everyone who is not part of the Linfield community and free for all students.
