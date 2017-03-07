Meet the 2017 ASLC president and vice president candidates

Noah Berg, who is running for ASLC president, is a junior environmental policy major and economics minor.

Berg is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity where he has attended three Pike University leadership conferences. He also has other leadership experiences through Pike, previously being a ASLC senator in the fall, and volunteering his time through many different nonprofit organizations and other events around campus.

“I am running to be ASLC President because I believe there are aspects of cam- pus life that would be well served in being improved. I recognize community, health, safety and environment as areas to be ad- dressed. I believe my decision making abili- ty in conjunction with both my listening skills and my prior experience will aid me in my duties as ASLC President,” Berg said.

Berg also mentioned that he wants to build on the work that the current cabinet positions have achieved.

“I hope to create a stronger and more inclusive community on campus by em- phasizing all kinds of diversity and working to bring students of different backgrounds together. Part of a strong community is car- ing for the members with mental health is- sues, which is one of the biggest struggles college students have to face.”

Berg said he hopes to raise awareness for these issues and make sure students are aware of their support options on campus.

Berg also mentioned that he hopes to bring these concerns to the attention of col- lege administration and to work with them to have them addressed.

Berg also mentioned addressing the ways students are communicated to by ASLC and decreasing the amount of emails sent out to students. He wants to start pro- viding information through different apps and by hosting forums throughout the se- mester to give students the ability for their voices to be heard.

“As president I would use my place on committees to be a voice for students at all meetings, both weekly and monthly. Ad- ditionally, I would work closely with Dan Ferguson portraying student needs so they could be passed on to higher ups as well as using my meetings with President Hellie to address any concerns on campus that my cabinet could not address ourselves,” Berg said.

Berg also said that he hopes to be an approachable president “so I can hear stu- dent opinions through both email and face to face conversations so I can better por- tray the opinions of our diverse student body,” Berg said.