Gomez-Horta: Linfield activist





Sara Gomez-Horta, ‘17, is a political science and English double major and a Laws, Rights, and Justice minor.

At Linfield she serves on the Diversity Advisory Committee. She is also the president of Voto Latino, which is in its first year here at Linfield College. It is one of seven inaugural chapters in the country and Gomez discussed it as something to be proud of.

She is a mentor for the Linfield College Latinos Adelante which is known as the LCLA. It specializes in connecting Hispanic and Latino students and enriching their lives here during their time at Linfield.

She works in the Linfield College Career Development as a student specialist as well. Gomez is an editor of Linfield MIX which is a diversity committee blog that tells stories of students and faculty and emphasizes multiculturalism and embracing it. She explained that the “x is part of an equation and looks at where one falls into the equation.”

“An empowering woman is someone who follows goals and has a strong sense of self. The individual has an awareness of the constraints that society has placed on the woman,” said Gomez-Horta.

She highlighted the importance of understanding and acknowledging the constraints in order to be an empowering woman. Additionally, the awareness of feminism and intersectional feminism is also important. “One has to bring others up with you and empower other women to do the same,” said Gomez-Horta.

Gomez-Horta has received two scholarships, with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, she spent summer 2016 in Washington D.C. The Schwarzman Scholars scholarship is a program in China where she will be pursuing a Masters in Public Policy from August to July.