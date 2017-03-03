Scots scoop the win from the ’Cats





After a hard fought battle last night, the Linfield women’s lacrosse team fell short to Alma in a close game 4-5.

“Our defense did great holding down the score, but we have a lot more work to do as a team,” Amber Kaholoaa, ’17, said.

Early into the game, Kaholoaa scored the first goal of the night. After about a third into the first half, Mae Seifert, ’19, also scored for the ’Cats, bringing the score 2-0.

At the 10:08 mark, Alma player Mia Harvey gave the Scots their first goal of the evening. The first half ended with Linfield ahead 2-1.

Wildcat Dana Brooks, ’20, scored a goal to bring the game 3-1, which gave Linfield high hopes for a win. However, Alma’s Nikki Reece became unstoppable as she scored three goals in the second half.

With just over two minutes left in the game and the scored tied at 4-4, Reece scored her third goal of the night to help the Scots win the game 5-4.

The Wildcats hope to learn and improve from the game as they prepare for Northwest Conference play. “We fell short against Alma but we’re ready to correct our mistakes, clear our heads, and bounce back ready for Sunday,” Kaholoaa said.

Linfield faces Puget Sound at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Maxwell Field.