Catball claws Bruins for a win





In a Linfield versus George Fox softball game, the Wildcats laid out the Bruins. On Saturday Linfield went 5-4 game one in eight innings and 4-3 in nine. Sunday’s games against the Bruins were postponed due to rain.

Left fielder Jacinda Swiger, ’18 totaled five hits of the day. Followed by Danielle Duman, ’17, who pounded two doubles. Hitting her third home run of the season is Cheyenne Fletcher, ’18.

In game one Melanie Oord, ’18, drilled the game-winning triple to the right-field corner in the bottom of the eighth. Allowing Fletcher to run home from first base.

Oord also had a game changing catch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bruin batter hit the ball long straight down the right-field looking to be a homer. Oord came in snagging it for the out, keeping the score tied four to four.

“On defense I thought that we were solid. I think that we just need to execute a little better now getting back after it but I think that defense made some house and had some huge plays by Melanie Oord that last time that was key for,” Duman said.

Catcher Emily Allen, ’18, said, “It is good to come out and get the win even if we struggled a little bit. We had some good hits and like pitching, Shelby did a really good job on the mound staying consistent and we pulled through in the end to get the win.”

In game two, pinch hitter Kaela Ingram, ’17, took a hit by the pitcher while bases loaded allowing a runner to come home winning the game.

“It felt pretty good, I mean first game win it’s always a good start to the conference season,” Alissa Buss, ’17, said.

“It is definitely nice to see us just kind of come back from being down and see what we can do to overcome that adversity and get after it that way. That was an exciting way to finish,” said Duman.

The Wildcats will next take on Willamette at noon on March 4 in Salem, OR.