The women's tennis team defeats Puget Sound 9-0.





The Wildcats jumped out to a quick lead as doubles began the match. Number one doubles, veterans Ella Riddle, ‘18, and Elsa Harris, ‘19, won decisively 8-2. Number two doubles, newcomer Riley Clayeux, ‘20, and Basia Kopecka, ‘18, won with the identical score 8-2. And lastly, Marisa Doveri, ‘18, and Sarah Sweet, ‘20, also won with the same score 8-2 at three doubles.

Singles play was no different with the Wildcats capturing the W’s on every match that was played. Riddle at number one singles won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Clayeux at second singles won 7-5, 7-5. Doveri at three singles on with an identical score. Kelsey Bartlett, ‘20, won 6-2, 6-4. Sweet at five singles won twelve straight games, 6-0, 6-0. Lemon defeated her opponent 6-3, 6-2.

Visiting Pacific Lutheran was no different as the Wildcats were easily handed their second win, 9-0.

Riddle and Harris won first doubles 8-4. Clayeux and Kopecka won more decisively 8-2 and Lemon and Sweet won with the same score. The Wildcats were ahead going into singles play 3-0.

Harris at number one singles won in three sets, losing the first and coming back in the second and third. Clayeux played two singles and won commandingly 6-2, 6-3. Doveri at three singles won 6-3, 6-1.

Sweet at four singles won 6-4, 6-1. Bartlet at fifth singles won very decisively over her opponent 6-2, 6-0. Jesse Vezo, ‘20, won with the identical score 6-2, 6-0.

The Linfield Wildcats stand strong at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwest Conference after a successful weekend in Tacoma.

“I am very happy with how the team did this weekend; we really showed how much work we have put into our off season training. We fought together and came out with some great wins,” Riddle said.

“Our biggest strength of our team I think is our commitment to each other and helping each other improve. It’s not about individual victories but how we compete together,” she said.

Up next, they travel to Portland and are up against Lewis and Clark at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Linfield expects a successful season as they are made up of talented, experienced players.

“The new additions to our team I think have made us stronger. They all have such great work ethic and contribute so well to our supportive team dynamic. We are so lucky to have gotten not just one but five new members to our Wildcat family,” Riddle said.

The Wildcats are led by Ben Belletto, the director, and co-head coaches Carl Swanson and Lisa Macy-Baker.

“A core strength of our team is of course our coaches who are amazing and constantly inspire us to work harder toward our goals,” Riddle said.