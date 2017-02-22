Women’s lacrosse earns first win in two years





Under the new leadership of first year head coach, Sean Hansen, and second year assistant coach, Brittany Hartmann, the Linfield women’s lacrosse team earns its first victory in two years and breaks the 31-match losing streak.

“We all came together to get the job done and bring home the win,” senior Wai Kaholoaa said. “We have come a long way over the last two years, and I can’t wait to show everyone how hard we’ve worked.”

“Every player contributed and had fun, and we came out with a win,”

sophomore Mae Seifert said.

On Sunday, the Wildcats traveled to Tacoma, Washington to play the University of Dallas and won 14-5. Linfield led at the half 9-2, and from there continued scoring to earn its victory.

“I’m not only happy for the win, but the fact that we were all having a great time out there. We were killing it, and we had fun,” Kaholoaa said.

The Linfield lacrosse team is young as 10 out of the 17 players are freshman.

Four members of the team are soccer players for Linfield and are playing lacrosse for the first time, and each are playing a role in the team’s success.

The women’s lacrosse team looks forward to the rest of the season, and hopes to continue having success.

“The team is working on perfecting our transitions and solidifying our defense,” Seifert said.

Linfield will play next against Alma College at 6 p.m. on Mar