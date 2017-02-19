Linfield celebrates Black History month with events, discussions.





As part of Black History month, the Black Student Union, Nicholson Library, Multicultural Programs and the Chaplains Team are sponsoring and hosting a variety events exploring race and African American history.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the Multicultural Center BSU is hosting a celebration of Black soul music, jazz music and are having a potluck. Students can get involved by dressing up, listening to music and having a group discussion.

That same day, Chaplain David Massey is taking students on a spiritual journey to the Vancouver Ave Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke.

Students will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Black church and will join the church in celebration and worship. Students depart from Melrose Hall at 8:30 a.m. and can contact Massey at dmassey@linfield.edu for more information.

Black History Month (BHM) originated as “Negro History Week,” in 1926, influenced by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson is known as the Father of Black History, launching The Journal of Negro History in 1916, now The Journal of African-American History.

In 1937, Woodson published the Negro History Bulletin to provide assistance for teachers to educate their classes. Woodson dedicated his life to studying and educating others on African-American history.

Nicholson Library is introducing a four-component display, through February and March that includes a collection of lectures and videos covering Black History and the Linfield experience.

Another display in the library includes yearbooks highlighting Black students, groups and faculty from the 1940’s to 1970’s at Linfield. There is also a weekly changing dynamic display, which focuses on Black art, history and the Black Panther movement. There is also a TV display, which includes changing material and showcases the events around campus.

Earlier this month BSU watched “Local Color,” a documentary about the history of Blacks in Oregon. On Feb. 19 the club also discussed the contributions of Black inventions.