Hidden Figures
February 19, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment
The “Hidden Figures” storyline integrates women trying to unravel math equations and oppressions in the workplace. “We go from being our fathers’ daughters, to being our husbands’ wives, to being our babies’ mothers,” Mary Jackson [Actress: Janelle Monae] says in representation to living in a man’s world. America failed to celebrate three African American pioneering women who made space explorations possible. “Hidden Figures” uncovers the truth of women’s involvement in NASA and their contributions that often were kept quiet.
