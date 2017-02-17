Betsy Devos





As with many of the events that have taken place since President Trump was sworn into office, his choice for Secretary of Education was controversial.

Betsy DeVos was confirmed by the senate and Vice President Mike Pence on February 7th, but her confirmation was different than any other in the history of the United States of America.

The senate takes a vote for confirmation of the members of the cabinet. In past years, the confirmation votes have been 49-40 and 81-2. It is often not required to have a roll call vote because the outcome is known to be a confirmation.

However, in the confirmation of Betsy DeVos there was a roll call vote, which for the first time ever, resulted in a 50-50 tie. In this case the Vice President breaks the tie, which is what Vice President Mike Pence did, he placed a yay vote moving the vote to 51-50 and confirming Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education for the Trump presidency.

Betsy DeVos has been a controversial candidate due to her lack of experience with public schools. She, nor her children have ever attended a public school. DeVos is a supporter of Charter Schools and worked hard in her state of Michigan to greatly increase the number of Charter Schools.

According to the US department of education website, “the Secretary of Education is responsible for the overall direction, supervision, and coordination of all activities of the Department and is the principal adviser to the President on Federal policies, programs and activities related to education in the United States.” DeVos is now a member of the Trump cabinet and fifteenth in line of United States presidential line of succession.