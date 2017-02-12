‘Cats lead early, Bruins take victory





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Linfield women’s basketball team battled George Fox, but ultimately lost to the Bruins 56-76.

“Even though we lost to a good team, we also made some huge strides toward reaching our top potential as a team,” junior Jade Everage said.

“We did a good job staying composed against the George Fox pressure and executing our offense, and did a great job communicating and working hard on defense,” Everage said.

The Wildcats came out strong in the first half as they were ahead by 12 points at one time. George Fox fought back and took the lead, but the Wildcats continued to hang on. The half ended 36-30 George Fox.

In the second half, the Bruins came out strong and continued to extend their lead.

The ‘Cats fell to the Bruins, but played a high level game and continue to look toward the future.

“We played great team basketball and we worked so hard,” senior Quincey Gibson said.

“The outcome of the game was unfortunate, but we still are really proud of the way we played and how much we came together as a team. We are always looking to improve on every aspect of the game, especially defensively,” Gibson said.

The Wildcats are now 3-11 in Northwest Conference play. They will play Pacific Lutheran at 6 p.m. on Friday in Tacoma, Washington.