Bruins find revenge against ‘Cats in close game

It was a showdown between the Linfield and George Fox men’s basketball teams, and the Bruins were looking for revenge. Earlier this season, the Wildcats managed to defeat the Bruins 75-73, but the tables turned on Friday when George Fox topped Linfield 87-83.

“It was a tough loss but we played pretty well, they just played a little better,” junior Matt Woods said.

“We knew it was going to be a fight, and when we slipped up they capitalized on it and made us pay.”

There were many lead changes throughout the entire game, and the score remained close as the teams ended the half with a tied score of 39-39. It wasn’t until the end where the Bruins took control of the game.

Sophomore Riley Bruil kept the ‘Cats alive in the final quarter by making three three-point baskets.

Senior Kyle Maloof was a huge contributor to Linfield as he led the Wildcats in points with a total of 28. He also led Linfield in rebounds with nine and in assists with five.

After a back and forth battle, the Bruins and their successful free throws closed out the game. The ‘Cats now have a Northwest Conference record of 7-7.

In order to secure a spot in the playoffs, Linfield will need two more wins. The Wildcats will travel to Tacoma to face Pacific Lutheran at 8 p.m. on Friday.