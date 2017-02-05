‘Cats remain optimistic on end of season





The Linfield women’s basketball team has certainly had its highs and lows throughout the season but remains optimistic. The Wildcats are ranked eighth out of the nine Northwest Conference teams with a NWC play record of 3-9 and an overall record of 9-12.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but it has been really fun to watch the younger players develop throughout the season,” senior point guard Quincey Gibson said.

The team is young as there are only four seniors out of the 16 players. Even with a young team, the Wildcats continue to compete in every game and not give up.

“This season has been challenging for us and definitely a learning experience. We have a very talented league so coming into not only each game, but also each practice, we really have had to focus on doing the little things and trust the whole process even after losses,” Paige Graham said, junior guard and forward.

When the Wildcats put the pieces together, they are a force to be reckoned with. “Our team is really successful when we play solid defense and put four whole quarters together,” Gibson said.

The ’Cats are led by head coach Casey Bunn-Wilson and assistant coaches Emily Gray and Taylor Mills. Although its record does not reflect it, the team has made many improvements over the last two seasons.

“We really have made huge strides in our program since just last season and it’s exciting to see that and very encouraging,” Graham said.

Linfield has been faced with tough competition in the NWC. Puget Sound, who leads the NWC with an overall record of 20-1, is ranked seventh among all NCAA Division III women’s basketball teams. Whitman, who is ranked second in the NWC with an overall record of 19-2, also sits in the top 20 of the nation. The team is ranked 18th among all NCAA Division III women’s basketball teams.

Although the competition in the NWC is tough, the Wildcats plan to continue to fight and finish the season strong. The team has been making progress and continues to grow together.

“We work hard together, we win together, we lose together. We’re a family,” Graham said. “Our goal for the future of our team is to carry over what we have learned from this season and use it next season to make even greater strides.”

The next game for the Linfield women’s basketball team will be against Pacific University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Forest Grove.