Christmas concert preview

Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Preparing for finals is often a stressful time, but it also means the holidays are right around the corner. Nothing makes you realize the holiday season is in full swing more than the sound of Christmas songs.

Join a multitude of Linfield College singing groups as well as the Chaplain’s office for A seasonal Celebration of Music and Light on December 7th at 7pm in ICE auditorium.

Not only will the choir be performing, but so will the women’s vocal ensemble, and men’s glee. The Chaplains’ office will also be taking part in the celebration, students will be reciting some sacred readings in a variety of languages.

This is an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and audience members will have a few chances to join in with the performers with well known holiday songs.

The Choir will be performing: Ave Maria, My Soul, and There is a Countree, along with Christmas carols to make you feel full of Christmas spirit.

The Women’s Vocal Ensemble will be performing: an ancient hymn, The Pentatonix arrangement of Mary Did You Know, and many Christmas carols for the audience to join in on.

The Men’s Glee Club will also be performing: Nutcracker Jingles, A Hanukkah Remembrance, Veni Veni Emmanuel, and a multitude of Christmas carols.

Come out to ICE Auditorium to get into the holiday spirit and take a break from preparing for finals on December 7th at 7PM. Following the concert head over to Fred Meyer Lounge for a festive holiday reception with the Linfield ensembles and the chaplain’s office staff.